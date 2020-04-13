Woman injured in west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating an overnight shooting, though they do not know where it took place.

An 18-year-old woman with a gunshot wound showed up at the Kwik Shop at Kellogg and West just after 12:30 on Monday morning. Police say the store is not involved.

“We made contact with the vehicle and found there was a victim that was suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was a female approximately 18 years of age she was transported to a local medical facility in critical condition,” Sgt. Matt Balthazor tells KSN News.

Police did not release the victim’s name and they do not have a suspect.

KSN News is working to learn more about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

