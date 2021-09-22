Woman out on bond in a Wichita murder case is back in jail

Charity Blackmon, 31, listens as a judge reads the charges against her, March 30, 2021. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman charged with murder earlier this year, and then released on bond, is now back in jail.

Prosecutors say Charity Blackmon, 31, violated the conditions of her bond by traveling to Newkirk, Oklahoma, Friday night. They say a monitoring service shows that she did not return to Wichita until after midnight.

Authorities rearrested Blackmon on Sept. 21.

Blackmon is charged with the March 26 death of Merrill Rabus, 54. Rabus was riding his bicycle at 13th and Oliver when a van crashed into him. The driver of the van then got out and shot Rabus before driving away.

Witnesses followed the van and kept the police informed. Police say Blackmon was that driver, and they arrested her.

A judge charged her with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Blackmon’s original bond was $250,000. The court set her new bond at $800,000.

