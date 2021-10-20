Woman pleads guilty in 2019 deadly crash in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged in a deadly downtown crash pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Mia Collins was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Court officials said Collins’ hearing today was unscheduled. At the hearing, she pleaded guilty to those counts as wells as three counts of aggravated battery.

Collins was fleeing police in a stolen car in May 2019. She crashed into two cars, killing 70-year-old Maria Wood and her 12-year-old grandaughter Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured Jenny Wood and another man.

She will be sentenced on Dec. 20, 2021.

