Woman pleads guilty in death of 3-year-old Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter whose body was found in a shallow grave in Kansas City, Kansas.

The girl was found dead after her grandparents raised concerns about her safety in a case that drew attention the state agency responsible for overseeing young children.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder, child abuse and interference with law enforcement in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Court records show the girl had signs of physical abuse. Her father also was charged with murder.

Kirkpatrick is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20. The father’s trial is set for May 2.