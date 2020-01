WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman accused of dragging and running over a deputy in June 2019 pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Melissa Heinzman appeared in Sedgwick County court. She entered a guilty plea to aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and a lesser crime.

It stems from a traffic stop where she was pulled over by a deputy. She drove off dragging the deputy and running over her ankle.

Sentencing for Heinzman is scheduled for March.

