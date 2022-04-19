KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 61-year-old Kansas woman who worked for the Johnson County District Court pleaded guilty to a fraud and tax scheme netting about $1 million.

Dawna Kellogg of Williamsburg pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. Prosecutors said Kellogg managed the Johnson County District Court’s accounting department.

Between January 2007 and June 2017, she stole a total of about $1.1 million from the court.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.