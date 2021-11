WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said 23-year-old Jessica Sanders pled guilty on Monday to the second-degree murder of 64-year-old Mark Howard.

Howard was found dead inside his home in the 800 block of South Market back on April 19, 2020. Police said Sanders shot Howard one time. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

Sanders’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7. 2022.