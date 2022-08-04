MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman charged with the murder of a McPherson man has entered a no contest plea to a lesser charge.

Police arrested Tina Nicole Brown, 35, for the death of 63-year-old Kelly G. Peterson. He was found dead at his home in the 100 block of South Kelly Drive on Feb. 24, 2020.

The McPherson Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. However, they did not release how Brown and Peterson knew each other or how Peterson died.

The Kansas attorney general initially charged Brown with first-degree felony murder, felony mistreatment of an elder person and misdemeanor battery of a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, the attorney general’s office announced that Brown entered a no-contest plea to second-degree reckless murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.

A judge scheduled her sentencing for Nov. 1.