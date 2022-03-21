WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge.

A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Police say Blackmon hit bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, with her van at 13th and Oliver in March of 2021. They say she then got out of her van and fired a shot from a handgun, striking him.

Police say witnesses followed Blackmon as she drove from the scene. She was later arrested near 14th and Green.

After she was charged, she was released on bond. In September 2021, she was back in jail. Prosecutors said Blackmon violated the conditions of her bond by traveling to Newkirk, Oklahoma.

The district attorney’s office said in the terms of the plea agreement, the parties anticipate Blackmon will be sentenced as a criminal history “B” with a range of sentence of either 554, 586, or 618 months. That means she is expected to be sentenced to 46-51 years in prison.

The judge scheduled her sentencing for May 9.

.