Woman robbed and attacked near Douglas and Hillside business, man arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 64-year-old man after he allegedly robbed and struck a 55-year-old woman at a business near Douglas and Hillside.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 3000 block of E. Douglas.

Veryl Crawford (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

After leaving the business, the woman was going to her car when police say she was approached by Crawford, who pushed her and struck her multiple times with a rock causing serious injuries. Investigators say Crawford took the victim’s cell phone and wallet and fled on foot.

With the help of witnesses, police located the suspect, 64-year-old Veryl Crawford of Wichita, in the 3200 block of East Chatfield. He was booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant through the Kansas Department of Corrections. He has multiple previous felony convictions but was out on parole.