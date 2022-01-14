Woman robbed at gunpoint outside Garden City Sam’s Club

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are trying to find the man who stole a woman’s purse just before noon Thursday, outside Sam’s Club, 3010 Larue Road, in Garden City.

The woman was parked in the loading and unloading zone at the store when a man walked up to her vehicle, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. She tried to keep the bag from him, but he managed to get it and fled behind the store. The victim was not hurt.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, wearing a gray beanie, a black/blue coat and blue jeans. He was last seen running south toward Old Navy, where he got into the passenger side of a black vehicle.

The Garden City Police Department is asking for help solving the crime. If you witnessed it or have information that could help with the case, call the police at 620-276-1300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).