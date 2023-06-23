LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A 67-year-old woman is sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine in her Tonganoxie nursing home room.

On Nov. 11, 2022, a small pill bottle tipped off leaders at the Vintage Park senior living center. Leavenworth County prosecutors can’t remember a case where meth was discovered at a nursing home, according to court documents.

Court documents say administrators called the police when they found the bottle. Police officers searched the facility, but court documents show their search didn’t yield knowledge of more drugs or that staff or other residents were connected.

Carol L. Jones pleaded guilty back in May and on Friday was handed a one-year and five-month prison sentence suspended for one year of supervised probation, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office.

No one is certain where Jones got the drugs. Vintage Park is an assisted living facility, so many residents are able to go as they’re able.

“The last thing we want is a lot more people addicted, no matter how old they are,” Leavenworth County prosecutor Todd Thompson told FOX4 back in May.

Kansas statutes state first-time methamphetamine possession carries a minimum sentence of less than a year in prison. Thompson said Jones will be eligible to seek enrollment in drug treatment programs.

Jones was not taken into custody. Tonganoxie police submitted the case to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office for disposition.

“Drugs are a concern no matter your age. We have to combat it the best way we can because we see it spiral. Whether it kills a person or it wreaks havoc on them financially. Anytime anyone has an addiction like this, it definitely affects their family and how to best treat them,” Thompson added.