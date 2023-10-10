WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 20-year-old Haysville woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in the murder of 41-year-old Brent Boone of Wichita.

Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced Tehya Turner to 136 months (11 years and four months) in prison, with three years of probation Tuesday morning. She pled guilty on Aug. 18 to second-degree murder and two counts of burglary.

Boone disappeared from his home in the 1300 block of N. Pershing on Thanksgiving Day, 2022. A witness saw him leaving in a car with a man and a woman.

Boone’s body was found a week later in a rural area southwest of Clearwater. Turner was arrested the next day.

Her co-defendant Saul Chavez Valenciana was sentenced on Aug. 17 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder. He is appealing his sentence.