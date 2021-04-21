Woman sentenced for killing Wichita dog during a burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge sentenced Hilda Noordhoek, 32, Wednesday, for burglary and animal cruelty.

In April of 2018, police responded to the report of a burglary at a home in the 700 block of Mount Carmel Court. There they found a dead American Bulldog Terrier that had been hit several times with a bat.

The death of the dog, named Buffalo, left his owner Robert Miller devastated.

Police used a license plate reader program and security footage outside the victim’s home to find the person responsible. They arrested Noordhoek in February of 2019.

Last month, she pleaded no contest to burglary, theft, and cruelty to animals.

Today, District Judge Kevin Smith sentenced Noordhoek to 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 13 months in prison and 12 months in jail.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says Noordhoek’s lack of criminal history placed her most serious charge, burglary, in the “presumptive probation” category under Kansas law.

If she violates her probation, she will have to serve 13 months in prison for the burglary and an additional 12 months in jail for animal cruelty.

Before the probation can begin, the judge ordered Noordhoek to serve a 30-day jail sanction immediately. Bennett says the judge is required to do that under Kansas law as a condition of probation on the cruelty to animals.

Other elements of the sentence: