Woman sentenced in deputy dragging case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to dragging a deputy back in January will serve just over 13 years in prison.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Melissa Heinzman to 92 months for aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and 71 months for probation violations.

It all stems from a June 2019 traffic stop where she was pulled over by a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy. She drove off dragging the deputy and running over a deputy’s leg.

A teary Heinzman addressed the court during her sentencing and apologized to the deputy.

“I’m so, so very sorry. I never meant to hurt her in any way shape or form. I didn’t know that it happened until an hour or so after the fact,” said Heinzman. “Anyone and everyone who even remotely knows me and even God himself knows how I truly did not mean to hurt her.”

The deputy did not address the court during the sentence.

