Woman sentenced to more than 30 years for death of 3-year-old Olivia Jansen

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County judge sentenced a woman to more than 31 years in prison for her role in the death of her boyfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick was sentenced to 376 months, or 31 years and 3 months, in prison in total on Monday in the death of Olivia Jansen.

Kirkpatrick is the girlfriend of Howard Jansen III, the father of 3-year-old Olivia.

The KCK woman pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder, abuse of a child under the age of six, and two counts of interference with law enforcement.

According to prosecutors, Jansen and Kirkpatrick falsely reported the little girl missing in July 2020. The report triggered an AMBER Alert before Kansas City, Kansas, police found Olivia’s body near S. 34th Street and Steele Road. Prosecutors say Olivia was dressed in pajamas and had severe bruising on her face.

Picture of Olivia Jansen smiling

An autopsy later determined that the child had suffered a brain bleed.

During Kirkpatrick’s plea hearing, the prosecutor said other children in the home reportedly told detectives that Kirkpatrick pushed the back of Olivia’s head, sometimes against a wall.

The prosecutor also said Kirkpatrick kept the little girl locked in a dog kennel at her home and forced her to stand in a corner for extended periods of time.

Jansen is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and criminal desecration. As part of Kirkpatrick’s plea deal she must testify against Jansen at his trial.