Woman sexually assaulted in downtown motel by registered sex offender

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown motel early Sunday.

Police responded to a disturbance at the Royal Lodge Motel at 8:25 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Kellogg.

They said a woman told them she left a business downtown and was approached by a suspect. The suspect grabbed her and walked her to the motel where she said she was sexually assaulted. Police located the suspect Sunday afternoon on Mosley Street.

Anthony Douglas was booked on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, and possession of marijuana. Police said he is a registered lifetime sex offender.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.