Woman sexually assaulted on bike path in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman says a man sexually assaulted her as she walked along a bike path in north Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

Police got the call shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The woman told officers she was walking north near 18th Street North and Arkansas when a man approached her. He showed her a handgun and then grabbed her private areas.

The woman was able to push him away and run to a nearby business to get help. She was not injured.

Police have classified this as an aggravated sexual assault. They are asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

He is described as six feet tall with a slender build. He has blue eyes, acne scars on his face, and a red, full beard and mustache. He was wearing black sweats, dirty, light brown work boots, and a camo jacket.

If you think you know who he is or have any other information that could help with the case, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.