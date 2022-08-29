AGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed in a shooting near Augusta over the weekend.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), just after 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, they received a call for the report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW. 163rd St, south of Augusta, also known as Gordon.

The sheriff’s office says a caller reported that a family member had told them they had shot another person in their home.

Deputies arrived and established a perimeter at the home. The deputies tried to make contact with the person inside but were unsuccessful. As a result, the situation was treated as a barricaded subject.

According to the BCSO, the tactical team entered the home after the person refused to come out. A 56-year-old man was taken into custody. A 51-year-old woman was found inside dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The BCSO says the case is being investigated as a murder. The man has been booked into the Butler County Jail and is expected to be charged on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials have not confirmed the woman’s identity or notified her family.