Woman shot at QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is in the hospital following a shooting at a downtown Wichita QuikTrip early Friday.

Wichita police said the security guard at the store was involved, but the officer didn’t exactly say how.

The woman is expected to survive.

“I don’t know the exact cause, but it was a disturbance, and basically, it looks like an incident occurred when shots had to be fired,” said Sgt. Paul Kimble.

Several witnessed the shooting and were interviewed by police.

“We have the two parties that were involved in the incident. We are interviewing them,” said Sgt. Kimble.

The store is the same one where a customer shot and killed a security guard back in May.