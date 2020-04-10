Woman killed in Rooks County shooting

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 701 Spruce St. in Woodston after receiving a report that a woman had been shot at her home.

She was pronounced dead early Thursday and was identified as Charity Northrup.

The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance Thursday at around 1:15 a.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. No threat to the public is believed to exist related to this incident. The investigation continues.

