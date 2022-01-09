Woman shot, hit by car after party in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been shot and hit by a car after a party in north Wichita.

The party took place in the 2200 block of East 12th Street North Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers were dispatched for a report of a shooting at the party shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found a 39-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation revealed that an argument broke out in the parking lot of the party. According to Wichita police, this led to multiple shots being fired, and the woman being struck by one of them.

Wichita police believe multiple people then began to flee the party, and at least one car hit the woman, causing additional injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Wichita police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact WPD investigations at 316-268-4407 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 31-267-2111.