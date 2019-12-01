Woman shot in a Wichita club in critical condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in a west Wichita night club. Police are looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to a disturbance call about 3:00 a.m. Saturday that took place at the 511 Club, located in the 500 block of West Street.

A woman in her twenties was shot by another club patron, stemming from a disruption inside. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and are asking for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

Tipsters should submit tips in one of three ways:

