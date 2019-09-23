Woman stabbed multiple times in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a woman was stabbed multiple times late Monday morning. It happened near 17th and Doreen just before noon.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Right now, police are searching for a man in his 40s. He has a thin build, brown hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Police are working to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

If you know anything about the crime, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

Media briefing regarding the stabbing near Doreen and 17th Street North. Posted by Wichita Police Department on Monday, September 23, 2019

LOCATION OF STABBING:

