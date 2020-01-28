1  of  64
Woman stopped with 21 pounds of meth sentenced to 7 years

Crime

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman from Mexico who was stopped in Kansas with 21 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced Monday to 85 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Maria Alonso-Espinoza, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped her car on Feb. 26, 2019, on Interstate 70 near Russell, Kan. Her brother was driving and she was riding as a passenger. She was the registered owner of the car.

Troopers found 21 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the driver’s side rear quarter panel. Investigators learned Alonso-Espinoza was taking the methamphetamine from Colorado to Wichita for distribution.

