WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting late Wednesday.
The shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of North Burns around 10:30.
Police arrived and found bullet holes in the home and shell casings.
A 34-year-old woman transported her 15-year-old son to the hospital after he received an injury during the shooting. Police tell KSN those injuries were non-life threatening.
Several other people were at the home at the time.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
LATEST STORIES:
- Topeka man pleads not guilty in shooting of Washburn players
- Whitewhater could see delays because of road repairs
- Police release new video of northeast Wichita stabbing suspect
- Tucson Samaritans deliver water, aid and hope to help lost migrants in Arizona
- Woman takes son to hospital after drive-by shooting