Woman takes son to hospital after drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a teenage boy was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting late Wednesday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of North Burns around 10:30.

Police arrived and found bullet holes in the home and shell casings.

A 34-year-old woman transported her 15-year-old son to the hospital after he received an injury during the shooting. Police tell KSN those injuries were non-life threatening.

Several other people were at the home at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information, please call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

