WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Melissa Heinzman, the woman who is accused of dragging a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on June 23, has been arrested.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KSN News that Heinzman was captured by a fugitive recovery service. They have not released any details as to where she was apprehended.

Heinzman had been sought following the incident on June 23 when she dragged the deputy with her car. The deputy is recovering.