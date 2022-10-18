INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (WDAF) — Jackson County Prosecutors said a woman who shot and killed a Kansas City firefighter earlier this month will not be charged, saying it was self-defense.

Anthony “Tony” Santi died after he was shot at an Independence gas station along U.S. 40 Highway on Oct. 6.

While in the store, Santi heard Ja’Von Taylor cussing at a female employee. According to the affidavit, Taylor was upset the store didn’t have the brand of cigars he wanted to buy.

The clerk told Taylor to leave the store. When he refused, Santi stepped in and also told him to leave. Court documents show Taylor began threatening Santi.

The men left the business and began fighting in the parking lot.

The court document shows Taylor pulled a gun, and the two men started fighting over the weapon. A woman who arrived at the store with Taylor got out of a vehicle. The video shows her picking up the gun from Taylor.

The affidavit states the woman pointed the gun at Santi and shot him in the back.

Taylor is facing a weapons charge from the incident.

“We grieve with the family and community over this tragic loss of life of Mr. Santi,” the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The office went on to say that it came to the decision after carefully reviewing the evidence in the case.