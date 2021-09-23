Woman’s body found along road northeast of Wichita

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found near Webb Road and 69th Street North, Sept. 23, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone found a woman’s body on the side of a rural road northeast of Wichita.

The person found the body just after 7 a.m. in the road at 9200 E. 69th Street North, near the intersection of Webb Road and 69th Street. The citizen said the woman was unresponsive.

The sheriff’s office and fire personnel responded. Shortly after they arrived, fire personnel pronounced the woman deceased.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they have identified the person as a 26-year-old woman and are notifying relatives.

He also said they are investigating her death as a homicide. Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.