Wichita police investigate a body found in an alleyway in the 500 block of N. Ash. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in an alleyway in Wichita overnight.

In a Facebook post, WPD said around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a report of a dead body in an alleyway in the 500 block of N. Ash St.

Officers arrived and found the body of 50-year-old Shana Hines. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The WPD says no foul play has been revealed so far.

They ask that if you were in the neighborhood and witnessed anything, contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.