Woman’s death under investigation in Liberal

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Liberal Police Department is investigating the death of a woman.

Around 7 a.m., April 14, officers responded to the 1400 block of Larrabee Road for a report of a suspicious person.

When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman unresponsive in an open area of the apartment complex. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the cause of death is unknown, and the case is still under investigation. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact the Liberal Police Department at 620-626-0140.

