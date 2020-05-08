Worker pepper-sprayed during robbery of Wichita financial business

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A worker at a south Wichita Check N’ Go told police a robber pepper-sprayed him during a robbery Thursday afternoon.

Police got the call of an armed robbery shortly after 3:00 p.m. and went to the Check N’ Go in the 3100 block of South Seneca.

When they got there, they talked to a 49-year-old employee who had been pepper-sprayed and had minor injuries.

He told police that a man he did not know came into the store and demanded the worker open the cash drawer.

The thief took cash and walked out. He got into the passenger side of a gray 4-door sedan which headed north on Seneca.

The worker was able to give police a brief description since the robber was wearing a scarf over his face.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

