WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three teenage boys were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery after police apprehended them in the early hours of the morning.

According to a Facebook post, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a carjacking report shortly before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Rock Rd.

When they arrived, they contacted a 21-year-old woman who said three men pointed a gun at her and demanded her property. They took the keys to her vehicle and drove off with it.

Around half an hour later, a WPD officer was at a gas station in the 1300 block of N. Oliver St when he saw the stolen vehicle. As he drove to the car, he found two of the suspects. One of them ran, while the other, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody.

The teenager was found to be in possession of a handgun with an extended magazine that was previously reported stolen in Oklahoma City.

Officials from WPD, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Wichita State University Police Department then searched the area for the other suspect. While searching, a report came in of a man entering a vacant home in the 1200 block of N. Harding St.

Officers went to the home and found two teenagers, 16-and-17-years old, on the front porch. Both were taken into custody.

Officers say one of the suspects was in possession of a BB pistol and property that belonged to the carjacking victim. The other suspect had a BB rifle that “looked similar to a shotgun.”

All suspects were interviewed by WPD detectives and booked into the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery.