WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is trying to make the highest-crash intersection in Wichita safer.
That is why officers from the WPD Traffic Section and Patrol East Community Policing were at Kellogg and Rock Rd. Tuesday morning. They were writing tickets for traffic violations that can lead to crashes.
They say 44 drivers failed to stop at a red light, five drivers disobeyed other traffic controls, and one driver was cited for texting while driving.
According to WPD statistics, the intersection of Kellogg and Rock Road averaged one crash a week last year.
2021 Wichita high-crash intersections
|Intersection
|Number of crashes in 2021
|Kellogg and Rock
|52
|Kellogg and Broadway
|44
|Kellogg and Meridian
|43
|Kellogg and Washington
|42
|Rock and K-96
|42
|Kellogg and Seneca
|41
|13th and Rock
|33
|21st and Maize
|33
|21st and Woodlawn
|30
|Kellogg and Eisenhower Airport Parkway
|27
|Kellogg and Hillside
|27
|Pawnee and Seneca
|27
|21st and I-135
|26
|21st and Webb
|26
|Harry and Webb
|26
|13th and Tyler
|25
|21st and Amidon
|23
|21st and Oliver
|23
|Central and Rock
|23
|Kellogg and Webb
|22
|Pawnee and Rock
|22
|21st and Tyler
|21
|Kellogg and I-135
|21
|Kellogg and Maize
|21
|21st and Greenwich
|20
|Central and Woodlawn
|20
|21st and Rock
|19
|Harry and Rock
|19
|Kellogg and Market
|19
|21st and Ridge
|18
|Central and Maize
|18
|Kellogg and West
|18
|Kellogg and Woodlawn
|18
|13th and Webb
|17
|47th and Broadway
|17
|Central and Hillside
|17
|Kellogg and Main
|17
|Kellogg and Oliver
|17
|Kellogg and Dugan
|16
|Lincoln and Woodlawn
|16
|29th and Maize
|15
|29th and Rock
|15
|47th and Hydraulic
|15
|Central and Ridge
|15
|Central and Tyler
|15
|Lincoln and Broadway
|15
|Central and Greenwich
|14
|Harry and Hillside
|14
|Kellogg and Greenwich
|14
|Kellogg and Tyler
|14
|Maple and Ridge
|14