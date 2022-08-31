WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is trying to make the highest-crash intersection in Wichita safer.

That is why officers from the WPD Traffic Section and Patrol East Community Policing were at Kellogg and Rock Rd. Tuesday morning. They were writing tickets for traffic violations that can lead to crashes.

They say 44 drivers failed to stop at a red light, five drivers disobeyed other traffic controls, and one driver was cited for texting while driving.

According to WPD statistics, the intersection of Kellogg and Rock Road averaged one crash a week last year.

2021 Wichita high-crash intersections