WPD arrest 16 people for various sex trafficking charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department arrested 16 people for various sex trafficking charges Thursday.

In a Facebook post published by the Wichita Police Department Thursday, they stated that during a special assignment, that focused on individuals attempting to purchase sexual relations on North Broadway, Wichita police were able to make the 16 arrests.

Officers from North Community Policing, North Community Response Team, Vice and the Broadway Corridor Team conducted the special assignment.

Wichita police say a total of 22 sex trafficking special assignments have been conducted in the Broadway corridor over the last four years and that 201 individuals have been arrested for various sex trafficking charges during these assignments.