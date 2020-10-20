Wichita police arrest man for allegedly strangling woman and dropping her toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Tuesday they arrested 30-year-old Deadrian Burns of Wichita on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Deadrian Burns

Wichita police said around noon on Sunday, officers responded to an assault call at a home in

the 5100 block of East New Jersey Drive. They found Burns fighting with a 44-year-old man outside.

Police said their investigation revealed the two men went to the store. They got into an argument at that time. Burns walked back to the home where he threatened and strangled a 23-year-old woman until she was unconscious. He also dropped her 2-month-old son on the ground outside. Burns called the 44-year-old man where he threatened to further harm the woman. She locked herself and her son inside a car and called 911. Police said she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: