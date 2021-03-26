WPD: Arrest made in multi-agency investigation involving local minor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced Friday that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, 46-year-old Michael Taylor of Ohio was booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility on a Federal hold.

According to WPD, Taylor’s arrest stems from a multi-agency investigation involving the Wichita Police Department, Wichita State University Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

WPD investigators said they learned that Taylor had traveled to Wichita from Ohio on March 22 to

meet with a 15-year-old girl. Taylor and the female had been communicating on an

internet platform and agreed to meet in a Wichita hotel.

The mother of the 15-year-old contacted Wichita State University police upon realizing that the child was missing. Wichita State Police conducted a check, and the child was located on WSU campus accompanied by Taylor. Taylor was subsequently taken into custody.

Wichita State University officers transported both to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit for interviews. From the incident, it was determined that there was no relationship between

Wichita State University and either of the persons involved.

The investigation revealed that Taylor had engaged in unlawful sexual activity, and

numerous electronic devices were seized from Taylor’s hotel room. Further investigation

is ongoing into multiple violations of state and federal law.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating with the assistance of the

previously mentioned agencies. The case has been turned over to the United States

Attorney’s Office.