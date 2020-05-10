WPD arrest man for suspicion of attempted kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police say they arrested a man on charges of attempted kidnapping and possession of methamphetamine.

Wichita Police responded to an attempted abduction call at a home in southeast Wichita, where police spoke with the mother of a 12-year-old. The investigation revealed the girl was walking alone in the area of 31st Street and Clifton.

That’s when the girl says Victor Lara-Aguilar, 28-years-old approached her on foot and told her she was coming with him. Lara-Aguilar then grabbed her arm and began to pull the girl with him. The 12-year-old screamed and pulled herself away from the man and ran to her grandmother’s house.

The grandmother quickly contacted Wichita Police. Officers were given a description of the man from the girl. The suspect was arrested without incident near the 2900 block of South Hillside shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

