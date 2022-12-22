WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mother was arrested on Wednesday after one of her three children was hospitalized from a house fire while they were left home alone.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department says Dekilah Sellers, 24, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The release says around 12:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call in the 4400 block of E. Bayley St. when they found a 4-year-old child at a different house crying on the porch. Officers believed the child was locked out of the house, so they opened the door and “a large amount” of smoke came out of the house.

Officers saw a fire in the kitchen and a 2-year-old boy on a couch. One of the officers removed the 2-year-old, and another officer checked the house for anyone else. They located a 3-month-old in a bedroom.

All three children were put into a warm vehicle while the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) and EMS responded.

WPD says the 4- and 2-year-old boys were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation. The 3-month-old girl was transported to a local hospital for treatment. They believe she will be released on Thursday.

Police say it took 45 minutes for Sellers to arrive on the scene. The investigation alleges Sellers left her three children alone in the residence to get Christmas presents.

WFD and EMS said the two children that were in the home would have died from smoke inhalation if not for the 4-year-old and the response of the officers.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.