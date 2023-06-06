WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has made an arrest in a case involving a mother who was shot in Old Town while trying to break up a fight.

La’Niha Banks (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

La’Niha Banks, 19, was arrested on suspicion of one count of felony murder, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Police say on May 20, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1000 block of E. First St. When they arrived, officers located Lationna Johnson with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Johnson, the mother of a 6-month-old infant, was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

An investigation revealed Johnson was trying to break up a fight between Banks and another female. After she managed to stop the fight, she started to drive away, but police say Banks allegedly shot into the vehicle.

A dual vigil was held on May 24 for Johnson as well as eight people who were hurt in a crash on May 22 near Murdock and Washington.

An investigation is ongoing.