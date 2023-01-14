WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that killed another teenager on Friday night.

A news release says at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Millwood St. in south Wichita. When they arrived, officers located a 16-year-old boy inside the house with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers investigated and say the 16-year-old was hanging out inside the house with the 15-year-old suspect. The 15-year-old boy was “recklessly manipulating a firearm” when a shot was fired, hitting him.

The 15-year-old boy called 911 and reported the incident.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. An investigation is ongoing.