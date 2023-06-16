WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old Wichita boy was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder stemming from a shooting that killed 27-year-old Rashaad Hollingsworth of Wichita.

On June 10, around 10 p.m., Wichita police officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of East MacArthur. Officers found Hollingsworth inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The Wichita Police Department learned through an investigation Hollingsworth was driving a Chevrolet Traverse when the shooting occurred. The teenager allegedly shot Hollingsworth, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a structure on the side of the road.

The teenager fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. An investigation is ongoing.