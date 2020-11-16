Man arrested following standoff early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 29-year-old Micah Fleming of Wichita Sunday morning after a standoff early Sunday in east Wichita.

Police said Fleming was booked on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery-domestic violence, four counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of battery of a police animal, and a Kansas Department of Corrections absconder warrant.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance with a gun at a home in the 9000 block of East Funston. Police said the person who made the call told police that Fleming was possibly armed with a gun, making threats, and was damaging property.

Fleming did not live at the home and was wanted on two previous felony domestic violence cases and was an absconder from KDOC.

A police negotiator attempted multiple times to communicate with Fleming, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Fleming pointed a firearm at officers who were outside attempting to communicate with him. After Fleming was arrested, the firearm was determined to be a C02 powered air gun.

The WPD Special Weapons and Tactics team and additional negotiators were on the scene and made attempts to communicate with him for several hours, but they were unsuccessful.

WPD, SWAT, and the K9 team made entry into the basement located Fleming and arrested him on Sunday at approximately 5:30 a.m. Fleming sustained minor injuries from a dog bite and a taser deployment. No officers were injured.