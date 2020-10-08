Man accused of robbery arrested in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man accused of aggravated robbery.
Police said officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call at a business in the 9400 block of East Harry around 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival at the scene, a 20-year-old woman reported meeting the suspect. During the meeting, the suspect entered her car, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded property. The suspect then fled from the vehicle on foot with the property. No injuries were reported.
Police said through their investigation, they learned the preplanned meeting involved an illegal drug transaction, and Crawford Anderson was determined to be involved. Officers located him Thursday afternoon in the 9400 block of East Harry, and he was arrested without incident. Some of the property taken in the robbery was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
