WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 25-year-old Terrance Johnson of Wichita in connection to a December shooting that killed 19-year-old Sonya Brown of Wichita.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 511 Club located in the 500 block of North West Street. It happened on Dec. 2 around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Brown with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Johnson was located and arrested last week in Warr Acres, Oklahoma.

On Tuesday, Johnson was extradited to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder charges.

