WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection to a shooting in Old Town on Oct. 29.

A news release from the WPD says around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, police located the suspect, 21, and attempted to stop them during a traffic stop. The suspect refused, and a police chase ensued.

After crashing into another car, the suspect fled on foot before ultimately being taken into custody by police.

The other driver in the crash received minor injuries and did not need immediate medical attention.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

KSN does not identify suspects until formal charges are filed.

WPD is asking that if you have any information regarding this shooting, contact detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.