WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed 16-year-old Elrecus Nolan.

The 24-year-old man is the third to have been arrested. Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting on Friday.

Police say on July 3 at 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Ellis in south Wichita.

Officers on the scene found Nolan inside the vehicle. He was unconscious and not breathing. He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Life-saving efforts were made, but Nolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

KSN News does not name suspects until they have been charged.