WPD: Asking for public’s help locating ‘armed with machete’ robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with locating a suspect involved in robbing the Dollar General Store in the 4500 block of East Pawnee on a Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Wichita police said the suspect walked into the store around 8:20 p.m. Sunday armed with a machete, and proceeded to demand money from the store employee. The suspect fled the store after the employee gave him money.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

