Authorities looking for driver from hit-and-run crash last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help Friday in solving a serious hit and run injury accident from July 2019.

The incident occurred on July 24 at approximately 6:10 a.m. The victim, who was on a motorcycle, was traveling south on Zoo Blvd. approaching 13th St. when a gray 1998 or 1999 Chevy Suburban pulled out from 13th onto Zoo Blvd. in front of the motorcycle, causing a collision. The Suburban continued to travel south on Zoo Blvd. and was not located.

Witnesses described the vehicle as having large decals on the back windows that almost covered the entire windows. The driver was described as a white male in his forties with brown and gray hair. There was also a younger white male passenger in the Suburban.

Below are photos of how the vehicle should look. They are not actual photos of the SUV.

If you have information on this case, you can submit an ANONYMOUS tip by one of three ways:

1. Download the mobile P3 app;

2. Submit a tip at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com

3. Call 316-267-211

