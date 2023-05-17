WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say an alleged burglary suspect used a ride-sharing app to help him escape from officers early Tuesday morning. But he still ended up in jail.

The Wichita Police Department said a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old allegedly tried to break into the Dollar General near 31st South and Seneca.

Around 4 a.m., police say the two men allegedly broke the glass, setting off the store alarm. Officers arrived, saw two people run from the store, and started chasing them.

Officers caught the 18-year-old quickly near 30th and Martinson.

But the WPD says the 21-year-old hid and used his smartphone to arrange a ride-share vehicle to pick him up.

As officers searched for him, they noticed a vehicle in the 3100 block of South Fern. Then they allegedly saw the man they had been searching for get in the car.

Police pulled the vehicle over and arrested the man.

The WPD says both men were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, interference with law

enforcement, and criminal damage to property.

Police plan to present the case to the district attorney’s office for possible charges.